1. Blu Atlas Deodorant

Our first pick is this botanically boosted deodorant from top men’s grooming line Blu Atlas. This high-performance product has a powerful blend of all-natural ingredients for long-lasting odor and moisture protection. The ultra-clean formula is dermatologist-recommended, and is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and artificial fragrances.

The key ingredients include coconut oil extract, which combats smelly bacteria and hydrates the skin, while volcanic ash and cornstarch absorb excess moisture and prevent oily buildup. Vitamin A-rich candelilla wax promotes skin cell regeneration and balances sebum levels. Finally, rejuvenating citrus extracts give this formula an invigorating aroma and detox your underarms for lasting freshness.

Apply this effective blend throughout the day as needed for refreshing sweat or odor control. We recommend that you pair it with the brand’s range of luxurious and all-natural hair and body products.

[$15; bluatlas.com]

