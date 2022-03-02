10. Art of Sport | Deodorant Get it

Art of Sport offers targeted and long-lasting odor protection with this deodorant, designed for use by professional athletes. The natural, high-performance formula is free of aluminum, parabens, alcohol and other harsh chemical additives. This impressive product is consistently among the top-rated natural deodorants on the market, and we can see why!

Star ingredients include arrowroot powder, a great aluminum alternative, which absorbs sweat and prevents bacterial growth. This is blended with matcha for an antioxidant boost and is delivered in a motion-activated formula for lasting freshness throughout the day. The clear, residue-free formula glides on easily. It is available in three invigorating scents.

Give this clean, dermatologist-tested option a try for odor protection that even professional athletes swear by. Customers agree that this is a top pick when it comes to effectiveness, scent and trusted protection that lasts.

[$6.99; target.com]

