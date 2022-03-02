11. Horace | Natural Deodorant Get it

This clean deodorant from boutique grooming line Horace is another great option for plant-powered odor protection that lasts all day. The clinically tested formula prevents and reduces odor while refreshing and softening the skin. With 95% natural ingredients and 100% recyclable packaging, this is a top eco-friendly choice.

Key botanical ingredients include sage and tea tree essential oils, which are both antioxidant powerhouses that kill smelly bacteria and purify underarm skin. Meanwhile, an active blend of diatomaceous earth, kaolin clay and zinc gently absorbs excess moisture without irritation. Horace guarantees up to 12 hours of odor protection with this freshly scented deodorant.

This product is free of parabens and alcohol, and is recommended for sensitive skin. With clean, stain-free application and an instant cooling effect, this deodorant will be an excellent addition to your daily hygiene lineup. Skip the toxic antiperspirants with this equally effective and safe alternative.

[$13.33; horace.co]

