12. Hawthorne | Stain-Free Deodorant

Award-winning men’s grooming brand Hawthorne offers this high-performance and ultra-clean deodorant with moisture-blocking protection. The gel-based formula glides on easily and features high-quality botanical ingredients that treat odor and nourish your skin while preventing sweat buildup. Both effective and non-irritating, it is conveniently available for subscription to be delivered every 18 weeks, so you never miss a day of freshness.

The key ingredients are witch hazel and nettle leaf, natural astringents that tone and tighten skin to safely reduce sweat secretion. They will not only keep your underarms dry, but will prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. These botanicals also soothe and refresh the skin for a deep and balanced clean. Plus, the invigorating mint and eucalyptus scent keeps you smelling fresh for hours.

This premium deodorant is effective, sustainably sourced, and free of harmful sulfates, parabens, phthalates and silicone. Don’t hesitate to pair it with other quality body and skin care products from this reliable brand.

[$15; hawthorne.co]

