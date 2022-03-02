13. Oars + Alps | Natural Deodorant Get it

Oars + Alps is a popular brand for effective and eco-friendly body products. Their deodorant features a powerful blend of potent ingredients that absorb excess moisture while killing bacteria and protecting underarm skin. This soothing formula provides dryness without irritation, and is a great option for all skin types.

The clear, quick-drying deodorant includes cornstarch, a safe alternative to toxic antiperspirants, which absorbs sweat without clogging the pores. Aloe leaf juice and alpine caribou moss extracts eliminate smelly bacteria while soothing inflammation and deeply detoxifying the skin for lasting protection and freshness.

This breakthrough product is available in original and sensitive-skin formulas so that everyone can enjoy the benefits. Choose from a range of invigorating scents, including unscented with prebiotics for the most delicate skin. It’s easy to see why this clean, high-performance deodorant is a consumer favorite.

[$14; oarsandalps.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!