14. Grown Alchemist | Roll-On Deodorant

Don’t miss this advanced natural deodorant from the innovative Australian skincare brand Grown Alchemist. The gluten-free, vegan formula includes a range of high-performance botanical ingredients, carefully curated and ethically sourced from around the world. The unique fragrance and lasting results make this a top choice for many men.

Ramp up your odor protection with this roll-on formula, which features an array of naturally antibacterial ingredients to fight odor. The powerful blend includes extracts of sage, licorice and Icelandic moss to soften and balance the skin. Diatomaceous earth absorbs sweat, while aromatic essential oils, such as sandalwood, lavender and eucalyptus, soothe the skin and senses.

Try this gentle yet effective deodorant to naturally combat odor and treat your skin. Certified organic and free of mineral oil, parabens and sulfates, this luxuriously scented and multi-active product is a terrific option for all skin types. Apply the smooth roll-on formula daily after showering for optimal results.

[$22; grownalchemist.com]

