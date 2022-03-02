15. Every Man Jack | Deodorant Get it

Spice up your hygiene routine with this simple and effective deodorant from affordable men’s grooming line Every Man Jack. This brand’s commitment to high-quality, natural body products is evident in its best-selling men’s deodorant. It features 99% natural ingredients for targeted odor protection that is safe for both you and the environment.

Key ingredients include aloe to hydrate, soothe and balance your underarm skin, as well as lichen extract, which combats smelly bacteria. Witch hazel and calendula tone and detoxify the skin, while soothing inflammation for instant rejuvenation. This protective formula is available in several fragrance options, each derived from pure essential oils.

This long-lasting and residue-free deodorant is free of harmful synthetic additives and perfect for daily use. Customers enjoy the balanced fragrance options, which all provide aromatic protection without overpowering the senses. You can’t go wrong with high-performance naturals from Every Man Jack.

[$5.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!