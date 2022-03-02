16. Dove Men+Care | 48H Deodorant Stick Get it

You don’t have to look beyond the drugstore to find a quality aluminum-free deodorant. Dove is one of many mainstream brands to develop aluminum-free options as consumers opt for safer and more natural body products. Their non-irritating deodorant guarantees 48 hours of odor protection, along with plant-derived hydration, and a smooth, stain-free application.

This gentle yet effective formula includes antibacterial ingredients such as limonene, a citrus derivative that also calms and nourishes the skin with antioxidants. Meanwhile, glycerin hydrates and soothes for added protection. This deodorant is available in both sandalwood and citrus scents.

Dove’s paraben-free formula is an excellent drugstore option. Safely nourish your skin and banish odor with this top-rated deodorant.

[$5.69; target.com]

