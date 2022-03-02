17. Baxter of California | Deodorant Get it

This acclaimed deodorant from esteemed men’s grooming line Baxter of California is another strong option for clean and long-lasting odor protection. The transparent gel formula glides on smoothly, and is stain-free and fast-absorbing. Not only does this product combat odor, but it also conditions and nourishes the underarm skin with powerful botanical ingredients for an intensely clean feeling.

The high-powered formula includes detoxifying and antiseptic tea tree oil and witch hazel, which kill odor-causing bacteria, as well as chamomile and plant-derived glycerin, which soothe and hydrate irritated skin. The signature scent of citrus and herbal musk is a favorite among buyers and provides hours of freshness.

This paraben- and aluminum-free deodorant is great for sensitive skin and ideal for daily use. See why experts agree that this deodorant from Baxter is a standout option for lasting odor control.

[$21; baxterofcalifornia.com]

