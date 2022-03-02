18. Le Labo | Deodorant Get it

Closing out our list is this stylish option from innovative fragrance and grooming line Le Labo. The lightweight formula neutralizes odor with an enticing scent and skin-loving ingredients. It glides on smoothly for a residue-free finish and protection that lasts throughout the day.

This deodorant features plant-derived moisturizers and vitamin E to soften underarm skin and balance sebum levels, keeping oily buildup under wraps. Mineral salts naturally combat odor-causing bacteria, balancing your underarm pH levels. The signature fragrance is a lush blend of lavender, bergamot and violet with deep, woody undertones.

This effective, all-natural formula is free of parabens and great for all skin types. Like all Le Labo products, this deodorant is vegan and sustainably sourced – an excellent option for clean odor control that you can trust.

[$32; nordstrom.com]

