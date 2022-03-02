2. Jack Henry | Natural Deodorant Get it

This freshly scented formula from Jack Henry provides a guaranteed 48 hours of odor-blocking protection in a fast-absorbing and stain-free solid formula. Natural ingredients work to absorb excess sweat throughout the day, while a fragrant blend of bacteria-busting botanicals keeps you fresh and clean.

Active ingredients include bentonite clay and organic arrowroot powder to suck up moisture for lasting dryness. Bentonite clay has several additional skincare benefits, as it detoxifies the skin, absorbing dirt and oil, while acting as both an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent. The formula also delivers balanced hydration with organic coconut and avocado oils, scented with a rejuvenating blend of juniper, eucalyptus and hinoki oils.

All Jack Henry skincare products for men are sustainably sourced, free of harmful chemicals additives and suitable for daily use on all skin types. Give this deodorant a try for odor and sweat control and a deep underarm detox.

[$20.40; jackhenry.co]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!