3. Bravo Sierra | Deodorant

This top-rated deodorant comes from innovative grooming brand Bravo Sierra. The non-irritating formula offers enduring sweat and odor protection with unique, all-natural ingredients. Stain-free and fast-absorbing, it is available in four fragrance options, as well as unscented.

The key moisture-control ingredient is tapioca starch, ethically sourced from the roots of the Brazilian cassava plant. Known for its absorptive power, this is an effective and clean alternative to the toxic aluminum used in most antiperspirant products. This deodorant also includes diatomaceous earth, which draws dirt and toxins from the skin. Lastly, an active blend of probiotics, aloe and ginseng stops odor-producing bacteria at the source.

This high-performance deodorant is reasonably priced and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and other known toxic additives. Try this vegan and cruelty-free product if you’re looking for a natural deodorant with proven results.

[$8.10; bravosierra.com]

