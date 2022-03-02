4. Olivina Men | Aluminum-Free Deodorant Get it

This gentle and aromatic deodorant from Olivina Men provides a guaranteed 24 hours of odor protection in an essential-oil-based formula. The best-selling product features effective natural ingredients that kill odor-causing bacteria while regulating sebum production in the skin for lasting freshness. Free of synthetic and harsh additives, it is ideal for all skin types.

The impressive list of plant-powered ingredients includes certified organic aloe leaf juice and witch hazel, which wipe out smelly microorganisms and balance your skin’s moisture levels. An active blend of plant extracts further detoxes and renews your underarm skin, while essential oils of olive, hemp and grape soothe and lock in a lush, all-natural fragrance for hours of protection. Choose from three luxurious fragrance options.

This deodorant is free of parabens, phthalates and silicone, and is ideal for regular application to neutralize odor and soothe the skin. Plus, the residue-free formula absorbs quickly for instant underarm rejuvenation.

[$11.95; amazon.com]

