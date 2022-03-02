5. Harry’s | Odor Control Deodorant Get it

Harry’s is an artisan men’s grooming brand with a commitment to affordable and top-quality products. The aluminum-free formula of their deodorant effectively controls odor for up to 24 hours while calming and soothing the skin with refreshing botanicals. It is free of preservatives and silicone for gentle protection of even the most sensitive skin.

One of the key ingredients is grapefruit seed extract, a natural antiseptic that wipes out odor-causing bacteria. It is also a powerhouse of antioxidants and phytochemicals, which balance out your underarm skin for a lasting clean sensation. Anti-inflammatories ginger root extract and bisabolol instantly soothe and refresh, and the finely crafted fragrance lasts throughout the day.

Try this competitively priced and effective option in one of four alluring herbal scents. The clear, residue-free formula glides on easily and absorbs quickly for odor protection you can trust.

[$16; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!