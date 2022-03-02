6. Lumin | Natural Mineral Deodorant Get it

This mineral-powered deodorant comes from premium men’s skincare line Lumin, known for its use of simple yet powerful ingredients. The product includes an effective blend of all-natural ingredients that neutralize odor and absorb excess moisture. Not only is it a great natural alternative to toxic antiperspirants, but it also has proven skincare benefits.

The key ingredient is magnesium hydroxide, an active mineral that balances your skin’s pH levels to eliminate odor-causing bacteria. This non-irritating antibacterial agent works continuously after application to block odor without clogging pores. Meanwhile, cornstarch absorbs excess moisture, while rosemary, tea tree oil and plant enzymes purify the skin and keep odor at bay.

The smooth shea-butter-based deodorant is scented with a hint of rejuvenating peppermint. Apply this multi-active product as needed throughout the day, and enjoy powerful, clean protection. The deodorant is free of harmful synthetic additives and ideal for all skin types.

[$15; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!