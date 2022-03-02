7. Triumph & Disaster | Spice Deodorant Get it

Coming in hot at number seven on our list of the best aluminum-free deodorants for men, this top-selling deodorant from botanical men’s grooming brand Triumph & Disaster is another solid option for refreshing odor protection that lasts. It delivers a comprehensive blend of naturally antibacterial and skin-balancing ingredients, as well as fragrant essential oils. This brand has done its research on proven, effective natural skincare ingredients, and it shows!

The active formula harnesses the power of natural odor-fighting ingredients such as manuka oil, aloe vera and lavender, which calm and detox the skin. Baking soda absorbs excess moisture and balances out your underarm pH levels. The unique and long-lasting fragrance of frankincense, clove and bay leaf is made of nontoxic essential oils.

Don’t miss out on this luxurious and effective deodorant with added skincare benefits. All Triumph & Disaster products are sustainably sourced and free of harsh synthetic additives. Use this daily for trusted odor and moisture protection and an irresistibly fresh aroma.

[$19.95; triumphanddisaster.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!