8. Hunter Lab | Natural Deodorant

Next, we recommend this powerful and all-natural deodorant from eco-friendly Australian brand Hunter Lab. The protective formula works to neutralize odor and absorb excess moisture without the use of harmful additives like aluminum and alcohol. This stainless roll-on deodorant banishes odor and excess moisture with safe and effective ingredients.

The contents include jojoba oil and shea butter to nourish and protect your underarm skin while regulating sebum production. Baking soda and tapioca starch act as natural antiperspirant alternatives, absorbing excess moisture and balancing the skin’s pH levels to combat smelly bacteria. This deodorant is scented with the brand’s signature fragrance of citrus, spicy rum essence and vanilla to rejuvenate and calm the senses.

This is an excellent option for sensitive skin. Sustainably sourced and vegan, it will make a great addition to your odor-fighting lineup.

[$32; hunterlab.com.au]

