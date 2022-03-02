9. Susanne Kaufmann | Deodorant Stick Line M Get it

Spa brand and insider favorite Susanne Kaufmann offers this premium mineral-based deodorant that features a variety of powerful active ingredients for aluminum-free freshness throughout the day. The vegan, cruelty-free formula is safe for all skin types and ideal for sensitive or inflamed skin. The gentle, odor-neutralizing components combine with natural anti-inflammatories and comforting moisturizers for soothing yet effective odor protection.

Star ingredients witch hazel and peppermint oil deliver antimicrobial and astringent benefits, keeping your underarm skin clean of smelly bacteria and oily buildup. The cooling peppermint oil adds a refreshing botanical aroma. Meanwhile, glycerin deeply hydrates and fortifies the skin, while sodium hydroxide works to balance pH levels. This product is lightly scented with a nontoxic herbal fragrance.

Free of parabens and preservatives, this gentle yet effective option is safely recommended for regular use. Give your underarms the spa treatment with this luxurious deodorant.

[$62; susannekaufmann.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!