Spotting the first wrinkles on your face can be a humbling experience for men and women alike. Whether you’ve taken note of crow’s feet while glancing in your rear-view mirror or counted a dozen frown lines during your company’s Zoom meeting, signs of aging make for an unpleasant surprise to all who encounter them.

Luckily, with age comes wisdom, and with wisdom comes problem-solving! A few lifestyle changes and a reimagined skincare regimen may offer you long-term protection against age-induced skin damage. The important part is finding the right products.

That’s where we come in! With our list of the 14 best anti-aging creams for men in 2022, we hope to streamline your selection process, helping your skin feel younger sooner. Read on to discover some of our best options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is my skin suddenly appearing wrinkled? What can I do to prevent aging?

For many men in their late thirties and early forties, the aging process can suddenly seem dramatic. One day you’re hitting the town without any signs of exhaustion, and the next those telltale wrinkles are starting to crop up where you least expect them. Unfortunately, this is a sign of the natural aging process that begins when the skin cells stop producing the collagen they need. However, there are a number of lifestyle changes that can easily reverse those early signs of aging.

Establishing a basic skincare ritual is essential to stop aging in its tracks. Cleansing the face daily and applying a few well-selected products is a fairly simple way to avoid premature skin issues. (Read on for some of the best ingredients that do the job right!) A well-planned grooming ritual should only take a few extra minutes out of your day.

In addition to using the right product, you may also want to consider some basic healthy choices. Excessive smoking, alcohol use and partying will wreak havoc on otherwise normal skin types. It is important to maintain a healthy sleep schedule and to exercise regularly. Protecting the skin against sun exposure is a must, as is following a skin-friendly diet.

What are the best anti-aging ingredients for male skin?

To help you navigate those inscrutable product labels, we have identified some key ingredients when it comes to anti-aging skincare. This will allow you to begin shopping with some clear ideas already in mind.

Sunscreen: We cannot overemphasize the importance of sunscreen to your daily face-care routine. The sun is the leading cause of skin damage and is the most difficult element to avoid. Make sure that the product you select comes with both UVA and UVB protection for maximum defense.

Ceramides: Ceramides are a part of your skin’s healthy barrier. Their function is fairly simple: Keep the bad guys out, while holding on to the good stuff. Ceramides are great for retaining moisture and blocking common skin irritants.

Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance produced by the human body. When added to a moisturizing cream, hyaluronic acid tends to act like a sponge, locking in the maximum amount of water for retention by the skin. It is a highly effective ingredient and is widely used in the skincare industry.

Retinol: Retinol, or vitamin A, is an effective anti-aging ingredient. It works well to counter existing damage such as dark spots, redness, wrinkles and acne. However, exercise caution when applying retinol-based products, as they can be irritating to certain skin types.

Vitamin C: When it comes to anti-aging ingredients, vitamin C is a triple whammy: It reduces discoloration and dark spots, neutralizes skin damage and stimulates collagen production.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): MSM is a nutrient found in many plant-based products such as spinach or kale. When used in skincare, MSM increases elasticity and improves the skin’s texture. It also makes the skin more absorbent, allowing other beneficial ingredients to take effect.

When is the best time to begin using products with anti-aging products? Am I too young for anti-aging skincare?

Although the marketing that surrounds anti-aging products may lead you to believe otherwise, you should consider using an anti-aging cream as you approach your early thirties. This may actually be the ideal time to add some anti-aging ingredients to your regimen; protecting your skin against environmental damage and loading up on the right nutrients will keep you looking your youngest for the longest time possible. If you start using products only after you experience visible damage, it may be more difficult to restore your skin to its best form. Remember, maintenance is always preferable to repair. Thinking about your skincare routine ahead of time may be ideal for minimizing damage.

How do I apply an anti-aging cream? How frequently should I use it?

To make anti-aging treatments an effective part of your daily ritual, it may be useful to stick to a consistent regimen. In general, anti-aging moisturizers should be applied a maximum of two times per day. While these products can be highly beneficial, using them too frequently can overwhelm the skin and cause buildup.

To maximize anti-aging effects, it is best to apply any creams first thing in the morning and directly before bed. Always start by washing your face thoroughly with soap and water, or by applying an exfoliating scrub. Pat the skin dry, making sure not to irritate sensitive areas.

If you plan on applying a serum or a toner, it is best to do that before you reach for your daily moisturizer. Then apply a dime- to quarter-sized amount of your best anti-aging cream, making sure that the product is evenly distributed along the surface of the skin.

Always allow the product ample time to dry; this will ensure optimal absorption and prevent the cream from staining your clothes. If you plan on spending the day outdoors, you can round out your daily routine with a generous dollop of SPF protection for maximum anti-aging results. Finally, if you have any additional concerns, it may be helpful to schedule a consultation with your dermatologist.

What are some additional tips to keep in mind when shopping for products with anti-aging properties?

You may be tempted to assume that the more expensive a product, the better it is for your skin. However, dermatologists will tell you that this is not always the case. Though expensive products tend to have better-quality ingredients, the most important thing to consider is whether the cream’s ingredients work for your skin type. If you have particularly sensitive skin, it may be necessary to perform a patch test to see which combinations work best. Otherwise, it may be helpful to read up on the different formulas available to find the one that works best for your individual needs.

Another common misconception lies in the fact that you can discontinue anti-aging products as soon as you see results. Many anti-aging products are intended as a maintenance tool, rather than a single-step solution. It may be necessary to continue using the product to see the results you expect. Luckily, many contemporary skincare options are safe enough to be used in the long term.

Finally, it is important to remember that with skincare, as with most other things in life, less is sometimes more. You may believe that loading up on various serums, toners, lotions and masks will help you achieve better results, but the reality can be the opposite. A few well-selected products will be more beneficial in the long run than a hodgepodge of everything you found at the drugstore. Luckily, with our list of 14 best anti-aging creams for men in 2022, you are already off to a great start.

