14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

According to dermatologists, one of the keys to an effective anti-aging face-care routine is a great moisturizer. Moisturizer restores the skin’s elasticity, delivers much-needed hydration and smooths visual imperfections.

Blu Atlas’ face moisturizer does all that and more. Its ultra-hydrating formula is made with 98.5% naturally-sourced ingredients and provides powerful anti-aging effects, while protecting the skin from environmental damage. Its mango seed butter base is rich in vitamin C and vitamin E, while its laminaria algae extract is packed with antioxidants. With daily use, Blu Atlas’ formula visibly reduces signs of aging, such as dry and dull skin.

More importantly, the moisturizer targets the root causes of such imperfections rather than their symptoms. By hydrating, nourishing and defending the sensitive skin on your face, Blu Atlas’ moisturizer halts the aging process. Blu Atlas’ versatile product is suitable for all skin types.

