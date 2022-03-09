14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

10. Ursa Major | Golden Hour Recovery Cream Get it

Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Recovery Cream is so exceptional that it is often hard for outlets to keep in stock. But if you can tolerate the wait, this is a product that will most certainly be worth your while.

Ursa Major’s all-in-one cream can be used as both a daily moisturizer and an intense anti-aging treatment. The gentle, fast-absorbing cream is ideal for all skin types, but works especially well on dry, damaged or sensitive skin. Its sea buckthorn, black currant, calendula and sunflower ingredients contain hydrating and restorative properties that visibly improve the skin’s appearance. Notes of sweet neroli, sour rose and sandalwood complement this moisturizer’s active benefits with an irresistible fragrance. A formula free from parabens, phthalates and artificial fragrances makes Ursa Major a health-conscious choice. Be sure to take advantage of the company’s subscription services for a discount on the purchase price.

[$52; ulta.com]

