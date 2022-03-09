14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

11. Nivea for Men | Anti-Age Hyaluron Face Moisturizing Gel Get it

As much as we all love an unexpected find, it is important not to overlook the tried-and-tested classics. German skincare giant Nivea, for example, has been a leading fixture in the industry since the late nineteenth century. Nivea’s consistently trustworthy skincare products have been moisturizing the faces of entire generations.

With its gel-based formula, Nivea’s moisturizer delivers higher concentrations of hyaluronic acid than other cream-based options. In gel form, hyaluronic acid rehydrates, revitalizes and refreshes the skin for up to 24 hours. Over time, Nivea’s moisturizing gel reverses the appearance of wrinkles and firms distressed skin. Its gel-like texture ensures a light, oil-free wear, and an easy application process.

[$63.72; walmart.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!