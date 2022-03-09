14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

13. Biossance | Squalane + Omega Repair Moisturizer Get it

While it is technically a unisex product, Biossance’s luxurious repair moisturizer is just too powerful to pass up. The science-backed formula is developed with squalane, omega fatty acids, ceramides and plant sterols to reinforce your skin’s moisture function while reducing the appearance of fine lines and other age-related facial conditions. This product was put to the test in a four-week study involving 35 subjects, 100% of whom experienced more hydrated skin and an improved skin moisture barrier – indisputably making this repair cream worthy of immediate consideration.

Cruelty-free, nontoxic and free of parabens and fragrances, this highly rated Biossance product also comes with a My Green Lab certification, a testament to the brand’s eco-friendly mission.

[$58; sephora.com]

