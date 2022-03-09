14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

14. Biotherm Homme | Age Fitness Day Moisturizer Get it

If you are a resident of a large metropolis such as San Francisco or New York, then Biotherm Homme’s daily moisturizer may be the product you need most. Targeting what Biotherm describes as “urban aggressions” – pollution, dust and smoke – this daily moisturizer counteracts environmental factors before they can cause lasting skin damage. The key, according to Biotherm, is to nip the first signs of aging in the bud, before they progress toward visible lines and wrinkles.

How does Biotherm accomplish this? The brand’s daily moisturizer is formulated with a variety of thermal plankton that contains 35 different nutrients. Spirulina extract and blue-green micro algae fortify the skin with essential anti-aging proteins. Biotherm manages to create this special blend without parabens, phthalates or artificial fragrances.

[$57; biotherm.com]

