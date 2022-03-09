14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

2. Kiehl’s | Age Defender Cream Moisturizer Get it

Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer stands out for a number of reasons. For one, this skin-saving moisturizing cream was designed specifically for men’s skin. Since men’s skin can be up to 20% thicker than women’s skin, a different formula is necessary to achieve maximum effects. The dryer, denser texture of Kiehl’s moisturizer makes it ideally suited for the male complexion.

As a moisturizer with anti-aging properties, Kiehl’s Age Defender carries an array of powerful features. The formula’s oil-rich linseed extract reduces the dreaded appearance of wrinkles, frown lines and crow’s feet. Capryloyl salicylic acid exfoliates the skin and targets common flaws, such as acne and discoloration. Finally, an invigorating boost of caffeine uplifts the skin with a fresh burst of energy. As a result, Kiehl’s Age Defender firms and tones the skin, while minimizing signs of aging. What more would one expect from a product known as the Age Defender?

[$40; kiehls.com]

