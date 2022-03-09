4. Origins | Plantscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Cream Get it

While a good moisturizer certainly staves off the effects of aging, a moisturizer with SPF protection is simply essential. Sun exposure is one of the leading causes of skin damage, not to mention some of the more serious consequences of UV rays. Sun exposure is also one of the most difficult environmental factors to avoid. For this reason, Origins’ Plantscription Anti-Aging Cream is a solid all-around choice among our 14 best anti-aging creams for men in 2022.

Origins’ vegan formula is suitable for dry, normal or combination skin. It contains only the purest high-quality ingredients and is free from phthalates, parabens, mineral oils and formaldehyde. Dill seed extract is used to diminish wrinkles, while Cassia alata firms and plumps tired-looking skin. Origins’ formula comes scented with a blend of pink rose, mandarin orange and star anise essential oils – a fragrance that will make you look forward to every application. For best results, Origins recommends pairing this product with their anti-aging serum.

