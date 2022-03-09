14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

5. Caudalie | Premier Cru Cream Get it

No anti-aging cream inspires our trust as much as Caudalie’s Premier Cru. After all, Caudalie’s innovative TET8 technology was developed in partnership with leading scientists at the Harvard Medical School. Following the TET8 technology, Caudalie’s moisturizing cream targets the eight signs of aging by diminishing wrinkles, reducing lines, firming and plumping skin, augmenting elasticity, eliminating dark spots, delivering hydration and increasing brightness. A truly groundbreaking formula, Caudalie’s Premier Cru takes effect in as little as three minutes.

Aside from its powerful anti-aging effects, Caudalie’s face moisturizer is an inspiring leader in sustainability. The cream’s ecologically sound packaging is designed using fully recycled plastic and glass components. A refill format is available to further limit the product’s environmental impact. To keep its users healthy and safe, Caudalie’s Premier Cru boasts 97% natural ingredients and 100% natural fragrances. Though Caudalie’s face cream is definitely on the pricier side, we consider the expense to be well worth it.

[$119; caudalie.com]

