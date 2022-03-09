14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

6. Brickell | Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream Get it

Brickell has long been known for its amazing line of male skincare products. Featured in publications such as Men’s Health and Men’s Journal, Brickell delivers top-of-the-line formulas made exclusively with plant-based ingredients. Naturally, when it comes to an anti-aging cream for men, Brickell can be relied upon for an outstanding option.

Brickell’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream provides intense nighttime repair for tired or damaged skin. Its clinically proven formula contains dimethylethanolamine to tighten sagging skin and methylsulfonylmethane (commonly found in spinach and kale) to do away with unattractive age spots. A boost of tried-and-tested hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin at its deepest, cellular levels. Brickell’s anti-aging cream is scented with a delicious blend of peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass to soothe you before bedtime. An unscented version is also available for men with allergies or sensitivities.

[$40; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!