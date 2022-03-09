7. Drunk Elephant | A-Passioni Retinol Cream Get it

Don’t let this company’s whimsical name fool you. Drunk Elephant’s A-Passioni retinol cream offers some serious benefits. Though we have long been aware of retinol’s strengths as a skincare ingredient, many retinol-based products have been known to carry adverse side effects. Not so with Drunk Elephant’s A-Passioni retinol cream! Drunk Elephant’s vegan 1% retinol formula combats unpleasant signs of aging while shielding and strengthening the skin’s natural defenses.

Drunk Elephant’s face cream ensures healthy, balanced pH levels and makes use of small molecular structures for optimal absorption. While retinol visibly restores aging skin, a triple-peptide blend enriched with vitamin F firms and strengthens the skin’s underlying structure. And if you are still wondering about this brand’s peculiar name, the sale of Drunk Elephant’s cruelty-free products supports the IEF (International Elephant Foundation). Needless to say, this product’s excellent formula and mission make it a worthy choice among our 14 best anti-aging creams for men in 2022.

[$74; sephora.com]

