14 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men in 2022

8. La Mer | Moisturizing Cream

For an extravagant skincare experience and an anti-aging treatment all in one, try La Mer’s moisturizing cream. From its elegant packaging to its sophisticated scent to its custom engraving options, this is a product that embodies luxury in all of its features.

At the heart of La Mer’s moisturizing cream with anti-aging properties is the skincare company’s trademark Miracle Broth – a combination of sea kelp and other vital nutrients that is fermented over a three-month process. As suggested by its name, La Mer’s Miracle Broth magically renews skin cells and reverses long-term damage. An addition of antioxidant lime tea to La Mer’s winning formula fortifies the skin with a burst of refreshing energy. Just several hours after use, your skin will feel smoother and firmer than before. And with eight weeks of daily use, you are likely to experience a complete transformation.

[$95; cremedelamer.com]

