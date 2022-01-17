The Best Antiperspirants and Deodorants for Men in 2022

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Sweat is a normal part of being human, but that doesn’t mean sweat and its accompanying bad odor need to be a part of your everyday routine. By itself, sweat is essentially odorless. It’s when the odor-causing bacteria that live on your skin mix with sweat that the infamous B.O. smell becomes more prominent.

So whether you work out a lot, work a tough job, or are just naturally sweaty, getting your body odor in check is especially critical if you spend time around other people or don’t want to be known as the guy that smells. Thankfully, that’s what antiperspirants and deodorants are here to help with. Deodorants are known for preventing odor and keeping the underarms dry and fresh, while antiperspirants prevent sweating and odor.

To help you battle the bacteria frontier and defend against sweat and odor, we’ve gathered 27 of the best antiperspirants and deodorants for men. Our list has options for every guy, from natural, plant-based deodorants to high-efficiency antiperspirants.

Best of the Best Deodorant: Blu Atlas Deodorant

You can’t go wrong with this 100% natural deodorant. Its clean citrus scent and non-irritating formula block odor with natural ingredients like coco-caprylate and volcanic ash, making it great for all skin types.

Best Budget Men’s Deodorant: Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant

This antiperspirant by Degree Men has a fresh, woody scent and odor-blocking technology to always keep you fresh and clean. And because you can buy a pack of 2 for just over $6 on Amazon, there’s really no reason not to try it.

Best Splurge Men’s Deodorant: HELMM Deodorant

This innovative men’s deodorant by Helmm is both eco-friendly and incredibly chic. Not only does the deodorant limit sweat and block odor, but its handcrafted fragrance elevates the everyday act of putting on deodorant.

Best Deodorant for Coarse, Curly Hair: Bevel Aluminum-Free Deodorant

It can be tricky for deodorant to penetrate the skin through coarse, curly underarm hair. That’s why Bevel created their coveted deodorant that gets through hair to offer 48 hours of sweat and odor protection, all without aluminum, artificial fragrance, and common skin irritants.

Best Men’s Deodorant for Sensitive Skin: Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant Sensitive Skin Formula by Jack Black

This sensitive skin formula by Jack Black controls sweat and odor with aluminum but nourishes the skin with ingredients like vitamin E and aloe vera.

Best Fragrance-Free Deodorant: Oars and Alps Unscented Natural Deodorant

For men who are sensitive to fragrance or just want to keep it simple, you can’t go wrong with this unscented natural deodorant by Oars and Alps. Its unique formula uses prebiotics to balance the skin’s microbiome, promoting the health of good bacteria and preventing odor-causing ones from thriving.

Best Extra-Strength Men’s Antiperspirant: Harry’s Extra-Strength Antiperspirant

Harry’s Extra-Strength Antiperspirant for men gives 24 hours of sweat and odor protection thanks to ingredients like aluminum salt, allantoin, and beneficial plant extracts.

Best Prescription Strength Men’s Antiperspirant: Certain DRI Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant

This clinical strength antiperspirant for men gives you 72 hours of sweat and odor protection (yes, you heard that right). Its prescription-strength (without the prescription) means it’s great for those with excessive sweating and conditions like hyperhidrosis.

Best Plant-Based Deodorant: Triumph & Disaster Blanco Deodorant

There are a lot of plant-based deodorants on the market, but few utilize the power of plants like Blanco. This natural deodorant uses ingredients like bergamot and lime oil, kawakawa extract, and aloe vera to work with the body’s natural sweat system and limit excess moisture and body odor.

Best Scent Variety: Native Deodorant

Native creates natural, aluminum-free deodorants that go on smooth and keep odor at bay. The brand offers a variety of unisex scents to choose from (including limited edition and seasonal smells) like Sea Salt & Cedar, Charcoal, and Citrus & Herbal Musk.

Our top pick is an aluminum-free deodorant that you can safely apply without worrying about the effects on your body and the environment. Blu Atlas’ expert-crafted formula features coco caprylate to soften the skin, and bentonite to remove impurities and absorb excess oil. This deodorant can handle the smelliest of underarms, and is suitable for all skin types—in fact, women also love it! This product leaves a clean, citrus scent and leaves out toxic chemicals and pit stains.

To sweeten the deal, Blu Atlas is offering a 100% money-back guarantee to any customer who is not satisfied with this product for any reason. But we’re willing to bet that you won’t be taking them up on that offer, and will be more likely to subscribe and save 20% off instead!

[$15; bluatlas.com]

2. Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant

As the brand’s number-one best-seller for over ten years, we can’t not put this deodorant at the top of our list. Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant controls odor with citronellyl, an ingredient that’s safe and non-irritating for all skin types (including sensitive). The fresh deodorant with a cult following is formulated without aluminum, alcohol, baking soda, or parabens and never leaves behind stains or residues.

Plus, its vessel is made from 100% recyclable packaging. So once your deodorant runs out, just wipe out any excess product and throw it in your recycling bin. That’s a win for you and a win for the planet.

[$22; amazon.com]

3. Bevel Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Bevel is a skincare and self-care brand formulated by men for men. Their aluminum-free deodorant utilizes ingredients that work for men’s skin like coconut oil (to prevent loss of protein and moisture from your hair), shea butter (to keep skin moisturized), and botanical oils, each with their own individual skin and smell-inhibiting benefits.

Thanks to its moisturizing formula, it’s non-irritating and can penetrate coarse and curly hairs. Bevel offers bundle deals and auto-ship monthly subscriptions, so you can always have your favorite deodorant on hand.

[$9.95; amazon.com]

4. HELMM Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Helmm is the first premium antiperspirant and deodorant formula designed for the modern man. Its elevated, eco-friendly craftsmanship, luxurious formula, and subscription-based service mean it’s good for your skin and for the planet. And though it’s an investment at first ($60 for the starter kit), the subscription-based refills will eventually save you time and money in the long run. Choose between one of the four nature-based scents Hudson, Coastline, Trailblazer, or Night Market (or get refills of all to find out which one’s your favorite).

We mentioned that this antiperspirant and deodorant was eco-friendly, and we weren’t exaggerating! To reduce plastic waste and improve the health of our oceans, Helmm created a refillable design that cuts plastic waste by 70%. And for every 1 refill pod purchased, they remove two pods worth of plastic from the ocean.

[$18; helmm.com]

5. Triumph & Disaster Blanco Deodorant

While most antiperspirants and deodorants on the market want to “stop” sweat. Triumph & Disaster recognize sweat as a normal, natural part of a healthy body. So their deodorant doesn’t try to stop sweat and disrupt the flow of our system, but they do aim to eliminate odor and the effects of sweat (like tee-shirt stains).

Blanco works with the body’s natural flow by limiting excess moisture and controlling the aromas of body odor that we’re all familiar with, using bacteria-fighting ingredients and alkaline baking soda to balance the armpit microbiome.

Some of its key odor-fighters include bergamot oil (for its fragrance and anti-inflammatory properties), lime oil (for its cleansing, astringent properties), and kawakawa extract (to neutralize odor and fight bacteria).

[$19.95; triumphanddisaster.com]

6. Taos Palo Santo & Blood Orange Deodorant

If you’ve had your hand at plant-based, natural deodorants and haven’t found one that works, you’re going to want to try Taos Deodorant. Their award-winning concentrated formula is 100% waterless (compared to water-based deodorants composed of 70% of water and 30% active ingredients).

Taos’ formula is all active, 100% natural ingredients like organic beeswax, silica, sunflower seed oil and is free of over 1,300 banned ingredients. Because it’s so concentrated, you only need to use a little bit of product at a time to neutralize odor and absorb excess moisture.

This plant-based deodorant glides on smoothly and dries to a soft powder-like finish that doesn’t cause irritation or leave behind a sticky residue. The brand has a variety of scents to choose from, but our favorite is Palo Santo Blood Orange, which happens to be rich, complex, and sensual.

[$19; taosaer.com]

7. Harry’s Extra-Strength Antiperspirant

For the guys who need heavy odor fighters and sweat blockers on their team, check out Harry’s Extra-Strength Antiperspirant formula.

This 24-hour odor and sweat control formula uses 20% aluminum salt for sweat protection, allantoin to calm skin irritation, and plant extracts like ginger root and jojoba oil to soothe and soften skin. Available in Harry’s four different signature scents: Redwood, Shiso, Stone, and Fig, you can get a convenient pack of 3 or 6 on Amazon that will last you for months to come.

[$5.89; target.com]

8. Certain DRI Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant

Didn’t know prescription-strength antiperspirants were a thing? Now you do! Certain DRI’s prescription-strength roll-on antiperspirant is the number one doctor-recommended clinical antiperspirant for treating excessive sweat and odor.

This clinical formula is made from 12% aluminum chloride for up to 72 hours of protection against odor and perspiration. To get the most out of this active ingredient (and avoid possible irritation), apply it at night on dry underarms and reapply in the morning for long-lasting sweat protection.

[$5.67; amazon.com]

9. Bravo Sierra Deodorant

Bravo Sierra’s Deodorant is made for men who work (and play) hard. It’s aluminum and baking soda free and relies on probiotics to kill odor-causing bacteria at the source.

In this vegan formula, you’ll also find skin-friendly ingredients like silica, aloe leaf juice, Panax ginseng root extract, and sweat-absorbing cassava root plant. Named Best Deodorant of 2020 by Esquire Magazine and field-tested by members of the U.S. Military, this is a natural deodorant you can actually trust will work, even on your toughest days.

Go for their Original Scent, or opt for something more fun like Citrus & Cedarwood or Sandalwood & Fig. You can also get this deodorant on a monthly subscription to save you time, money, and mental effort in the future.

[$8.10; bravosierra.com]

10. Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant Deodorant

Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant and Deodorant gives men 48 hours of odor and sweat protection with its arsenal of underarm ingredients. Aluminum chlorohydrate 12% is the formula’s main odor-fighter, but it is backed by ingredients like vitamin C, caffeine, and zinc for additional benefits.

In this men’s antiperspirant, vitamin C protects and smooths skin texture, caffeine reduces dullness, and essential mineral zinc soothes away any irritation. Thanks to those skin-benefiting ingredients, this 48-hour antiperspirant goes on smoothly and dries quickly, so you don’t get deodorant marks all over your clothes.

[$16; kiehls.com]

11. Hawthorne Stain-Free Deodorant

Speaking of deodorant marks, Hawthorne has developed a stain-free deodorant for men that goes on clear, prevents odor, and is 100% aluminum-free. Instead of using sweat-blocking ingredients like aluminum, the mint and eucalyptus-scented deodorant fights sweat and odor with plant extracts like witch hazel and nettle leaf.

In this formula, witch hazel acts as a gentle cleanser to reduce redness, control oil, slow the skin’s sweat rate, and kill odor-causing bacteria. Likewise, natural astringent nettle leaf soothes irritation to keep the skin’s essential moisture barrier intact. Hawthorne’s Stain-Free Deodorant has a simple ingredient list that won’t leave you wondering, is this ingredient good for me? Plus, you’ll smell good, which is always a win.

[$15; hawthorne.co]

12. Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant Sensitive Skin Formula by Jack Black

Don’t let underarm sweat and odor control you, be the boss of your own pits with Jack Black’s Antiperspirant for men. This best-selling antiperspirant and deodorant uses aluminum zirconium 20% to reduce wetness and inhibit sweat.

While gentle, nourishing ingredients like vitamin E (moisturizer and antioxidant), aloe leaf juice (natural emollient for hydration), and sunflower seed oil (skin moisturizer and softener) make this an antiperspirant suitable for sensitive skin. You can finally make underarm rashes and skin irritations a thing of the past.

[$20; getjackblack.com]

13. Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant

Degree Men is one of the OGs of the deodorant scene, so it’s no surprise that their antiperspirant deodorant for men features 48 hours of non-stop sweat and odor protection. Its unique MotionSense technology is filled with smart capsules that respond to movement, so the more you’re on the go, the more scent protection is there with you.

With its fresh, woody scent and innovative odor-blocking technology, this is one of the best antiperspirants for men who are athletes, love to workout, or walk miles in their city. Don’t walk—run over to Amazon, where you get a pack of 2 for just over $6.

[$12.82; amazon.com]

14. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant

For a basic but powerful antiperspirant, go with Dove’s Men+Care Extra Fresh Deodorant. It is formulated with a triple moisturizing technology that soothes and conditions the skin, so your delicate underarm area is less prone to itchiness and irritation. Plus, it’s aluminum- and alcohol-free, so you can say goodbye to the tough odor and the annoying discomfort of dry skin. 48-hour odor protection means you’ll stay extra fresh with this one.

[$8.99; amazon.com]

15. Oars and Alps Unscented Natural Deodorant

Just like the gut, our skin is a flourishing microbiome full of healthy bacteria and, sometimes, bad bacteria. An abundance of sweat-loving bacteria causes body odor in areas like the underarms.

Using their knowledge of the skin’s microbiome, Oars and Alps developed a natural deodorant that uses prebiotics to work with your skin, promoting healthy bacteria that skin loves and preventing odor-causing ones. This prebiotic, dermatologist-tested formula is fragrance-free, so it’s suitable for those who are sensitive to fragrance or are just looking for the gentlest, pit-friendly deodorant option around. And with over 100 5-star reviews, the skin science here doesn’t lie.

[$14; oarsandalps.com]

16. Vanicream Anti-Perspirant Deodorant

Deodorant doesn’t have to be fancy to be effective. Vanicream’s Antiperspirant Deodorant offers clinical strength, 24-hour protection, all without dyes, preservatives, alcohol, parabens, and botanicals. Aluminum is its anti-sweat and odor base while moisturizing ingredients castor oil and silica soothe sensitivity and leave skin feeling soft and dry.

[$9.06; amazon.com]

17. Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant

A good deodorant will deliver a fresh, clean feeling that lasts all day and into the night. Ursa Major’s Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant is an award-winning natural deodorant that uses innovative ingredients (like hops) to keep your pits dry, clean, and odor-free.

This smooth gliding, non-staining formula is free of aluminum and uses hops, eucalyptus, saccharomyces ferment, and baking soda to neutralize odors and fight odor-causing bacteria. The deodorant is also packed with skin soothing ingredients aloe vera, royal jelly extract, and shea butter that give your armpits a skincare-like experience. Because, why not?

[$18; amazon.com]

18. Corpus California Natural Deodorant

Forgoing aluminum in your deodorant isn’t an automatic sentence of lifelong smells; Corpus has made sure of it. The natural brand was created for people who don’t want to sacrifice quality just because they’re taking the natural route.

Their California Natural Deodorant sports an all plant-based formula that uses ingredients like saccharomyces ferment and tapioca starch to fight odor-causing bacteria. It’s free of all the stuff you don’t want (like paraben, talc, and phthalates), as well as baking soda and synthetic fragrances, so it is safe for all skin types. The long-lasting formula also smells like the sun and surf of the California coast, which is a totally awesome bonus.

[$24; corpusnaturals.com]

19. Anthony Alcohol Free Deodorant

For some guys, alcohol can be a drying and irritating ingredient for the skin. So it’s best to avoid it in all skin and body care products, including your deodorant. Anthony’s Alcohol Free Deodorant for men is also free of aluminum, synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and common allergens such as gluten.

The herbal and botanical formula uses extracts like basil, ylang-ylang, and wintergreen to deodorize and keep the underarm area cool and calm. This natural deodorant works for all men but is especially great for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

[$22; amazon.com]

20. Nécessaire The Deodorant

Nécessaire is a self-care brand built on elevated basics, and their deodorant is precisely that. This elevated take on the essential body care product for men uses a blend of mandelic and lactic acids to neutralize odor and add moisture back into the skin. While a soothing mineral complex including zinc, silica, and kaolin clay keeps your underarms dry all day long. And if you’re worried about chemicals in your deodorant, rest assured.

This clean body care product is formulated without ingredients like phthalates, formaldehyde, or other potentially harmful elements, plus it’s free of baking soda, aluminum, and synthetic fragrance. Go for the brand’s uplifting Eucalyptus scent, or keep it classic and free of fragrance.

[$20; necessaire.com]

21. Schmidt’s Hemp Seed Oil & Sage Deodorant Stick

As one of the best-known and widely used deodorant brands on the market, we couldn’t not include one of Schmidt’s best-selling deodorants for men. This is a natural deodorant, meaning it’s free of aluminum, phthalates, parabens, and other unnecessary filler ingredients. It fights body odor and keeps you fresh for 24 hours with plant-based ingredients like magnesium, arrowroot powder, and essential oils.

This sensitive skin formula is also incredibly nourishing, thanks to ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, squalene, and hemp seed oil. And no, this deodorant doesn’t contain THC or CBD, just the world’s most balanced plant oil derived from hemp seeds.

[$10.99; schmidts.com]

22. Native Deodorant

Native deodorant is another popular natural deodorant brand that uses aluminum-free formulas to stop body odor in its tracks. Conditioning ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter mean this deodorant glides on like a dream, leaving behind zero residues or tackiness.

Odor-fighting and sweat absorbing ingredients like probiotics, tapioca starch, and baking soda make this an effective deodorant you can trust to get in there and do its job. Native offers classic and limited-edition scents to choose from, whether you’re into Cucumber & Mint one month and Sea Salt & Cedar the next. You can even match your deodorant to your outfit if you want (hey, we’re not judging).

[$13; nativecos.com]

23. Art of Sport Victory Men’s Antiperspirant

Guys that workout need an antiperspirant that performs just as hard as they do. Art of Sport’s Victory Men’s Antiperspirant is an odor and sweat blocking formula that goes on smoothly, doesn’t stain your clothes or skin, and keeps you feeling fresh even after a sweaty gym session.

The formula is made without parabens, phthalates, or talc and instead reaches for plants such as matcha and arrowroot powder to calm skin and keep the underarms dry. Eucalyptus is the main scent of this men’s antiperspirant, keeping you cool and invigorated.

[$6.99; amazon.com]

24. Method Men Aluminum Free Deodorant

Named one of the best deodorants for men by Men’s Health, Method Man’s Aluminum Free Deodorant is a clean, fresh antiperspirant that shows your armpits some love with its plant-based formula.

This deodorant is aluminum free, non-toxic, and uses plants and minerals as its odor-fighting soldiers. Plant-derived extracts like glyceryl laurate reduce the growth of odor-causing bacteria, while emollients like coconut oil condition the skin. We also can’t get enough of this deodorant’s crisp, nautical-inspired scent.

[$21.99; walmart.com]

25. Carpe Underarm Antiperspirant

Carpe diem with underarms that don’t take the fun out of the best moments. This antiperspirant underarm lotion by Carpe is a clinical strength, dermatologist-tested solution for excessive sweating and hyperhidrosis.

Its extra-strength formula uses aluminum and other supporting ingredients to reduce sweat and keep underarms dry and fresh. In addition to its sweat-fighters, this lotion formula contains moisturizing ingredients like silica and glycerin and soothing eucalyptus oil for a cooling scent.

[$19.95; amazon.com]

26. Clinique Antiperspirant-Deodorant Stick

Clinique for Men created this antiperspirant deodorant so all men, regardless of their skin type, can have long-lasting protection against underarm sweat and odor. The simple, non-sticky formula makes it easy to apply and leave on all day.

This easy-to-use deodorant stick is also non-staining and doesn’t leave your armpits feeling wet or tacky. Essentially, you can’t go wrong with this basic antiperspirant for men.

[$17; clinique.com]

27. Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant

This serum deodorant by Kosas is like skincare for your armpits. In its clean, stain-free formula, a unique blend of shikimic, mandelic, and lactic acids deodorize the underarms by supporting a pH environment where odor-causing bacteria can’t thrive. This AHA blend also exfoliates, visibly brightens, and moisturizes the underarms, while aloe vera juice moisturizes and hyaluronic acid hydrates.

The result is softer, smoother, less-smelly armpits. Free from aluminum and baking soda, this deodorant is great for all underarms—even the most sensitive. If you do have sensitive skin, go for the fragrance-free version. If not, the signature Serene Clean scent is a spa-like dream.

[$15; sephora.com]

Aluminum Vs. Aluminum-Free Deodorants

You’ve probably noticed a theme between natural deodorants and those with aluminum. Natural deodorants are those that don’t contain aluminum, as well as other potentially irritating ingredients. Antiperspirants and aluminum deodorants contain aluminum salts, the only FDA-approved chemical antiperspirant known to stop sweating and prevent odor.

While aluminum-based deodorants get a bad rap from the media and health-conscious brands for linking to health issues such as Alzheimer’s disease, there have been no concrete scientific studies to back up those claims. So whether you want to use an aluminum-based deodorant or go natural, both are safe, viable options.

