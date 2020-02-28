The Best Basic Cotton T-Shirts for Men

1. Madewell Garment-Dyed Allday Crewneck Pocket Tee Get It

Certainly not oversized, but not rib-huggingly tight either, the Goldilocks fit of this Madewell tee is superb. The sleeves land about midway on the biceps, and the crewneck continues the classic look. It’s made of ringspun cotton, so you’ll get some extra durability along with softness, unlike shirts made from standard raw cotton.

[$30; madewell.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!