3. 3.1 Phillip Lim Oversized Boxy Fit T-Shirt Get It

Just like the name suggests, this trendy tee is oversized and boxy—but it’s certainly not schlubby. Though the wide, flowy sleeves hit right at the elbow, you won’t overheat on balmy days thanks to the stretch cotton jersey construction. Consider tucking this one into your trousers or jeans.

[$150; 31philliplim.com]

