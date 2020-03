4. ATM Slub Jersey Crew Neck Tee Get It

Tie-dye is back, you guys, so get in the game. This slub tee from designer Anthony Thomas Melillo has a unique feel, thanks to uneven yarns in the Peruvian cotton. The looser weave drapes over the torso for a breezy fit, though it’s worth noting that the fabric is ever-so-slightly sheer.

[$115; atmcollection.com]

