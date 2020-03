5. Everlane The Premium-Weight Crew Get It

Everlane makes the ultimate everyday tee in our book—and it comes in 15 colors. The company’s direct-to-consumer business and commitment to transparency mean you’re paying a significantly lower price than another shirt with comparable quality. These ones are built to last, and the more you wash it, the softer it gets.

[$28; everlane.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!