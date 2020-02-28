The Best Basic Cotton T-Shirts for Men

6. Acne Mock Neck T-Shirt Optic White Get It

We all know the Swedes are stylish folk, and Acne Studios’ optic white tee is emblematic of this fact. Just take a peek at the high mock neckline, the shorter dropped sleeves, and an iconic pink logo-printed tab sewn into the left side. The subtle details are incredibly stylish—but this still manages to be a versatile wardrobe addition that’ll span the seasons.

[$160; acnestudios.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!