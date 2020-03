8. John Elliott Curve U-Neck Get It

Crafted in Los Angeles, this tee has a slight scoop that dips below the collarbone. It’s longer than average, too, with a curved bottom hem. We’d layer this one under a sweatshirt or wear it with a slim-fit denim jean.

[$72; johnelliott.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!