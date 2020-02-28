The Best Basic Cotton T-Shirts for Men

9. Maison Margiela Pack of 3 ‘Stereotype’ T-Shirts Get It

Yes, it’s possible to buy stylish and in bulk with Maison Margiela’s 3-pack of cotton jersey crew-necks. These aren’t the most affordable tees around, but we promise it’ll be one of your most-worn within the first month. Margiela serves up a relaxed fit in a trio of monochromatic colors from stark white to light beige—neutrals that you can pretty much pair with anything.

[$340; maisonmargiela.com]

