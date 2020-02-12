Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every guy needs a beanie in the winter. Especially if you’re one of us guys who shaves his head regularly, then you know how important a beanie can be in the winter months. Beanies are usually dime-a-dozen, interchangeable things that have a tendency to fall apart or find themselves lost. And that’s fine. But here’s a beanie you’re going to want to keep track of and cherish. Because it might just be the best beanie ever.

This Cashmere Beanie from Coach is plush, soft, and super-warm. It’s high-quality cashmere, expertly sewn and lovingly crafted. And right now it’s on sale for half price at Coach. Normally $125, right now it’s just $63.

So yes, you’re going to want to keep track of this beanie. Because it’s bound to become your winter go-to. It’s not cheap. But it is half price. And coming from Coach, that’s not unsubstantial savings.

But also, coming from Coach you know this beanie is well-made from excellent cashmere. It’s 100 percent cashmere, with no fillers or synthetics. And the feeling of cashmere is so plush. It’s like having a soft blanket covering your head. We’re not kidding: This might just be the best Beanie ever.

While you’re at Coach, you should check out the full selection of goods on sale. There’s a great selection of lust-worthy Coach items marked down, for men and women. From accessories like belts, bags, and backpacks to amazing shoes and boots, fine outerwear, it’s all half-price.

And don’t forget the Micheal B. Jordan x Coach Collection. From the first face of men’s Coach, MBJ x Coach gear is street-savvy, urban-friendly, and excellent quality. There are even a few MBJ x Coach items on sale.

A sale at Coach means the season is changing. Sizes are dwindling, the weather is warming, so Coach want to blow out its leftover winter stock right now.

It’s all priced to move. And this Cashmere Beanie, perhaps the best beanie ever, is half price right now at Coach. It’s yours in white or black. Get it while it lasts.

Get It: Save 50% on this Cashmere Beanie ($63; was $125) at Coach

