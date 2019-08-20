The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

If you have a beard, you know how hard it is to keep it under control. There are a ton of beard balms on the market these days that claim to do that—but do they really work? Are they all the same, or do some work better than others? The differences can be subtle, indeed; some use different oils, and most have different smells. But at the end of the day they’re all trying to accomplish the same task. So choosing the right one for you can be confusing.

So which beard balm is the best? We chose Honest Amish Beard Balm as our Best Overall Beard Balm. But like the beards they’re intended to tame, all beard balms are different. This list should help you decide which beard balm is perfect for you.

What was our criteria? If a product can both tame and moisturize your beard, there’s a good chance it made our Best Beard Balms list. If it can do all that and use all-natural or organic ingredients, there’s a very good chance it made our list. The ones that definitely made our list of the Best Beard Balms are the products that did all those things, and were very highly rated by users—particularly those products that held on to their high rankings after hundreds, or even thousands, of user evaluations.

Of course, we should all be a little skeptical of user reviews. But when a product has a four- to five-star rating after nearly 7,500 reviews, as Honest Amish Beard Balm does, it’s impossible to deny that the stuff really works.

Which Other Beard Balms Did We Like?

Smooth Viking—One of the first of the myriad new beard-specific brands to launch after the latest facial hair trend, Smooth Viking was founded in Delaware back in 2014. It works well, and smells great;

Hoot’s Naturals—We like the down-home approach of Hoot’s. Even the label appears hand-drawn. It’s natural and organic, ethically sourced, completely unscented, and comes in a 3.5-ounce tin;

Badass Beard Balm—One of the most particular things about beard balms is the smell—it’s completely subjective and can definitely be a deal-breaker. Badass has 13 scents to choose from. Best of all, it’s owned by veterans;

Hunter Jack—Killer packaging, a near-perfect 4.9-star Amazon rating, and a flask of beard oil on a key chain. What’s not to love?

Why Beard Balm?

The main purpose of beard balm is to tame your beard, and to allow you to shape it the way you want. In order to do that, you need to put product on it—otherwise your beard just flies all over the place. Many guys who grow beards experience itching and dry, flaky skin—sometimes referred to as “beardruff.” It’s a funny word, sure—but it’s not a good look. These days, most beard grooming products are designed not just to help you shape your beard, but also to nourish and moisturize the hairs—and your face underneath.

The difference between beard balm and beard oil? Depends on your beard. Oil is more viscous than balm. It’s generally better for moisturizing, but oil can’t hold or tame hair quite as well as thicker balms. General rule: If you’re growing out your beard, or just like to keep it short, try a beard oil for moisturizing and fighting beardruff. If your beard is hanging, or won’t get itself into the shape you desire, beard balm is the way to go. With the myriad beard grooming products on the market today, we chose not to include oils on this list in an effort to keep it tight.

Did your beard balm make our list of the 15 Best Beard Balms? If not, maybe it’s time to try one of the ones below.