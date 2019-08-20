The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Rocky Mountain Barber Company

Natural ingredients, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids to nourish and strengthen your beard. Get the style and control you want without weighing down or leaving your beard greasy or oily.

Small batches and frequent production runs deliver a fresh product to you, every time. We like the Cedarwood scent, but there are several. Try the variety pack of RMBC beard oils and change it up occasionally.

PROS:

-Almost 500 reviewers give it 4.3 stars.

-Helps control “beardruff.”

CONS:

-Scent is manly and dissapates quickly, but some reviewers note more pine than cedar.

Get It: Pick up Rocky Mountain Barber Company Cedarwood ($13, 2oz.) at Amazon