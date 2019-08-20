The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Beard Kit GET IT!

Hunter Jack Balm & Oil Kit

After almost 350 Amazon reviews, this product maintains a near-perfect 4.9-star rating. Use these two products in concert for complete, all-natural beard (and mustache) care. It has a fresh, manly scent with no chemicals or preservatives.

Made with organic jojoba oil, aloe vera, chamomile and vitamin E, it’s vegan-friendly.

PROS:

-Fantastic packaging; makes a great gift.

-Money-back guarantee.

CONS:

-Mostly everyone loves the scent, though a couple of Amazon reviewers said it was too much for any sensitive noses.

Get It: Pick up the Hunter Jack Beard Balm & Beard Oil Deluxe Kit ($14) at Amazon