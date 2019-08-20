The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Dry, Brittle Beards GET IT!

BushKlawz Urban Prince

Improves softness, manageability, and beard hair health by conditioning with all natural ingredients. It’s particularly helpful for dry, brittle, or unruly beards because it keeps hair follicles moist and promotes growth from within. Keeps your beard conditioned, smooth and soft, all the while maintaining a slight hold.

The Urban Prince scent is a balance of masculine, sporty, refreshing, and crisp ocean breeze. There are also Lumber and Pacific Prince versions.

PROS:

-More than 70% of reviewers give it at least four stars.

-This scent is 30 percent off right now.

CONS:

-Not all reviewers love all the scents; Urban Prince is by far the favorite among users.

Get It: Save $5 on BushKlawz Urban Prince Beard Balm ($11; was $16 for 2oz.) at Amazon