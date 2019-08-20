The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Itching GET IT!

Mountaineer Brand

This balm has a creamy consistency that quickly liquefies in the palm of your hand and easily absorbs into your beard and skin. 100 percent natural, it’s handmade in smal batches in West Virginia.

Six scents include WV Coal, WV Timber, WV Pine Tar, Citrus & Spice, Lime & Sage, and Original (cedarwood, clove, and eucalyptus).

PROS:

-Only three ingredients: oils, botanical butter, and beeswax.

-Made in the US.

CONS:

-Some reviewers claim the scent is stronger than necessary.

Get It: Pick up Mountaineer Brand Magic Beard Balm ($10, 2oz.) at Amazon