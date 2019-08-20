The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Mustaches, Too GET IT!

ArtNaturals Beard & Stache Balm

This unscented beard and mustache balm uses argan and jojoba oil to hydrate and nourish your facial hair while promoting healthy growth and volume. It conditions and softens beards while also treating dry skin, beard itch, irritation, and flakes.

The natural antioxidant benefits of the organic oils cleans and purifies your skin’s pores. Gentle and safe for all skin types.

PROS:

–100 percent natural; paraben- and cruelty-free.

-1.6K reviews; 4.3 stars.

CONS:

-Beard balm will expire after a while; whichever one you order, keep an eye on the date.

Get It: Pick up ArtNaturals Beard & Stache Balm ($7, 2oz.) at Amazon