The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Patchy BeardsGET IT!
Prophet and Tools
This 2-in1 balm and wax is excellent for filling out patchy beards because it tames flyaways, strengthens thin and weak hairs, and helps new growth come in. Prophet & Tools is designed to inject proteins and vitamins into facial hair, resulting in thicker hair strands. Many guys see a difference within four weeks.
And, it’s made clear to stay clear—unlike beard balms made with yellow beeswax, which can color and dye light-colored beards.
PROS:
-4.5 stars on nearly 1.3K reviews.
-Every order gets a free beard care eBook.
CONS:
-Scent might be too floral for some men.
Get It: Pick up Prophet and Tools Beard Balm Premium (starting at $15, 60g) at Amazon