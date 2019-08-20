The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Patchy Beards GET IT!

Prophet and Tools

This 2-in1 balm and wax is excellent for filling out patchy beards because it tames flyaways, strengthens thin and weak hairs, and helps new growth come in. Prophet & Tools is designed to inject proteins and vitamins into facial hair, resulting in thicker hair strands. Many guys see a difference within four weeks.

And, it’s made clear to stay clear—unlike beard balms made with yellow beeswax, which can color and dye light-colored beards.

PROS:

-4.5 stars on nearly 1.3K reviews.

-Every order gets a free beard care eBook.

CONS:

-Scent might be too floral for some men.

