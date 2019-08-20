The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Shaping GET IT!

Smooth Viking

Smooth Viking was started in 2014 by a bunch of regular beardos who weren’t satisfied by the old-style products they found gathering dust on store shelves. You can tame even the wildest beard thanks to its superior hold, softening properties, and shaping power.

If it’s style and shape you want, this formula has you covered with its blend of premium wax and natural oils.

PROS:

-One of the most-reviewed beard balms on Amazon—2,500 and counting with a 4.5-star rating.

-Excellent customer service.

CONS:

-Some Amazon reviewers weren’t a fan of the fragrance, but most either didn’t smell anything or loved it.

Get It: Save 5% on Smooth Viking Beard Balm ($14, 2oz.; was $14)