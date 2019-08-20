The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Stubble & Scruff GET IT!

Cremo Beard & Scruff Cream

Whether you’re growing out your facial hair or just like to keep things tight, Cremo moisturizes and softens while providing nourishment. The plant-based formula minimizes irritation and itching, without weight or greasiness.

This is not a traditional beard balm; it’s smoother and creamier blend that’s made specifically for shorter beards. The Mint scent doesn’t overpower; also try the woodsier Forest Blend.

PROS:

-Cremo makes a full line of beard care products.

-Specifically designed for shorter beards.

CONS:

-Guys with longer beards might want to opt for a traditional beard balm.

Get It: Pick up Cremo Beard & Scruff Cream ($7, 4oz.) at Amazon