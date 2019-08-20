The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Thick Beards GET IT!

Scotch Porter

Experience what a smooth and supple beard is supposed to feel like. Scotch Porter makes a complete line of renowned men’s grooming products, so you know you can trust this stuff to be top-notch. It contains no parabens, silicones, petroleum, mineral oil, or artificial colors. And if you’re hiding the greys, it’s safe for color-treated beards.

A masculine but floral blend of carnation, with subtle notes of sandalwood, powdery musk, and spicy undertones.

PROS:

-It’s ideal for extra-thick beards.

-Excellent for “beardruff” and dry skin.

CONS:

-It has a lighter hold.

Get It: Pick up Scotch Porter Beard Balm ($20, 3 oz.) at Amazon