The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Bossman Relaxing Beard Balm
Helps to relax your beard making it more manageable, taming the fly-aways. Ingredients like mango, shea butter, and other nutritious oils nourish, strengthen, and facilitate growth for a thicker and more mature beard.
Magic is a blend of rich sandalwood and vanilla that highlights the bergamont, patchouli and frankincense accents. There are three other Bossman scents, plus an unscented version called Naked.
PROS:
-All natural, not tested on animals.
-Made in the US.
CONS:
-Heat before application by rubbing a small amount between your palms; it will spread more easily.
