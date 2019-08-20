The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Thin Beards GET IT!

Bossman Relaxing Beard Balm

Helps to relax your beard making it more manageable, taming the fly-aways. Ingredients like mango, shea butter, and other nutritious oils nourish, strengthen, and facilitate growth for a thicker and more mature beard.

Magic is a blend of rich sandalwood and vanilla that highlights the bergamont, patchouli and frankincense accents. There are three other Bossman scents, plus an unscented version called Naked.

PROS:

-All natural, not tested on animals.

-Made in the US.

CONS:

-Heat before application by rubbing a small amount between your palms; it will spread more easily.

Get It: Pick up the Bossman Relaxing Beard Balm “Magic” ($15, 2oz.) at Amazon